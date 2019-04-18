Ford Mustang claims title of best-sellng sports coupe in the world
Back in 2015 when Ford decided to introduce the Mustang all over the world, every car enthusiast said is a good idea. And it really was a damn good idea.
As Ford marks Mustang’s 55th anniversary, enthusiasts everywhere are celebrating the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth consecutive year. In 2018, Ford sold 113,066 Mustangs all over the world.
Also, the Ford Mustang managed to become the best-selling sports coupe in the United States, with 75,842 Mustangs sold last year.
Mustang was available for purchase in 146 countries in 2018, based on worldwide Ford sales data. More than 500,000 sixth-generation Mustangs have been sold worldwide since 2015, including more than 45,000 in Europe. In the first quarter of 2019, Ford sold in Europe 2,300 Mustangs, an increase of more than 27% compared with the same period last year.
