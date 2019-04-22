Ford Mustang celebrates 55 years in production
22 April 2019 17:45:25
|Tweet
It is the most popular sports car sold across the Globe and is also one of the oldest. The Ford Mustang is celebrating 55 years of production. Officially available in Europe since 2015, the continent’s love affair goes right back to the birth of the iconic muscle car back in 1964.
Since then, Ford’s Mustang has starred in countless movies and music videos, with a host of celebrity owners taking to the driver’s seat to help make it into not only an automotive icon, but a cultural icon too.
How would Mustang celebrate its own 55th birthday? With cake… or with something that has a bit more of a Mustang attitude? Donuts, of course.
In Dunton, UK, 66 enthusiasts brought their Mustangs along and joined four brand new models and classics from Ford’s own heritage collection. A selection then parked up to reveal a “55” formation from the air.
A 1967 Ford Mustang is the latest automotive model to be released in LEGO’s Creator series; boasting more than 1,400 pieces and coming with options to customise. With details including a rear axle that can be “jacked up” to a detailed engine bay beneath opening bonnet, the model is a great challenge for Mustang fans and LEGO enthusiasts alike.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Ford F150 SVT LightningEngine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1965 Ford GT40 Mark I ProductionEngine: Cobra-Spec, Water Cooled, 90 Degree, Ford Fairlane V8, Power: 249.8 kw / 335.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 446.06 nm / 329 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2005 Ford Mustang FR500CEngine: Cammer R50 V8N/AN/A
1999 Ford Mustang FR500 ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415.0 bhp @ 6800 rpmN/A
2007 Ford Mustang FR500GT ConceptEngine: Ford Racing Modular V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept
Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 ID Roomzz concept car. We are speaking about a full electric SUV which will give birth to a production model in the near future. ...
Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 ID Roomzz concept car. We are speaking about a full electric SUV which will give birth to a production model in the near future. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
BMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Market News
2019 Porsche sales records 12 percent decrease
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Lexus ES recalled due to knee airbag problem
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety ...
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...