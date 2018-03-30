Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced

Introduced at this year NAIAS Detroit and also showcased in Europe during Geneva Motor Show, the new Ford Mustang Bullitt is ready to hit the showrooms. At least in North America.





Orders have officially begun for the limited-edition 480-horsepower 2019 Mustang Bullitt.





The iconic 2019 Mustang Bullitt traces its roots to the legendary Highland Green 1968 Mustang GT fastback Steve McQueen thrashed in the action thriller “Bullitt” 50 years ago.





Complete with classic cue ball shifter, the 2019 Bullitt bundles the latest Mustang GT Premium and Performance Package content in a sleek, understated design – while packing a hefty punch.





The new Mustang Bullitt delivers even more power, thanks to its performance open air intake, Mustang Shelby GT350 intake manifold, plus a larger 87-millimeter throttle body and unique powertrain control module calibrations delivering 480 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque* and deliver a top speed of 163 mph – an 8 mph increase versus the latest Mustang GT.





There’s minimal badging inside and out. All that’s visible on the exterior is the circular faux gas cap Bullitt logo at the rear center. A leather-trimmed interior features unique accent stitching in green on the dashboard, door panels, center console and seats.





Mustang Bullitt will go on sale this summer for $46,595 plus a $900 destination and delivery charge.









Tags: ford, ford mustang bullitt, ford mustang, bullitt, bullitt muscle car, bullitt us price

