Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced
30 March 2018 07:02:47
Introduced at this year NAIAS Detroit and also showcased in Europe during Geneva Motor Show, the new Ford Mustang Bullitt is ready to hit the showrooms. At least in North America.
Orders have officially begun for the limited-edition 480-horsepower 2019 Mustang Bullitt.
The iconic 2019 Mustang Bullitt traces its roots to the legendary Highland Green 1968 Mustang GT fastback Steve McQueen thrashed in the action thriller “Bullitt” 50 years ago.
Complete with classic cue ball shifter, the 2019 Bullitt bundles the latest Mustang GT Premium and Performance Package content in a sleek, understated design – while packing a hefty punch.
The new Mustang Bullitt delivers even more power, thanks to its performance open air intake, Mustang Shelby GT350 intake manifold, plus a larger 87-millimeter throttle body and unique powertrain control module calibrations delivering 480 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque* and deliver a top speed of 163 mph – an 8 mph increase versus the latest Mustang GT.
There’s minimal badging inside and out. All that’s visible on the exterior is the circular faux gas cap Bullitt logo at the rear center. A leather-trimmed interior features unique accent stitching in green on the dashboard, door panels, center console and seats.
Mustang Bullitt will go on sale this summer for $46,595 plus a $900 destination and delivery charge.
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
You have been in numerous situations when your wippers needed some water, but the washing fluid was over. It is annoying and even dangerous, considering ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
