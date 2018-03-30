Home » News » Ford » Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced

Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced

30 March 2018 07:02:47

Introduced at this year NAIAS Detroit and also showcased in Europe during Geneva Motor Show, the new Ford Mustang Bullitt is ready to hit the showrooms. At least in North America. 

Orders have officially begun for the limited-edition 480-horsepower 2019 Mustang Bullitt.

The iconic 2019 Mustang Bullitt traces its roots to the legendary Highland Green 1968 Mustang GT fastback Steve McQueen thrashed in the action thriller “Bullitt” 50 years ago. 

Complete with classic cue ball shifter, the 2019 Bullitt bundles the latest Mustang GT Premium and Performance Package content in a sleek, understated design – while packing a hefty punch.
Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced
Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced Photos

The new Mustang Bullitt delivers even more power, thanks to its performance open air intake, Mustang Shelby GT350 intake manifold, plus a larger 87-millimeter throttle body and unique powertrain control module calibrations delivering 480 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque* and deliver a top speed of 163 mph – an 8 mph increase versus the latest Mustang GT.

There’s minimal badging inside and out. All that’s visible on the exterior is the circular faux gas cap Bullitt logo at the rear center. A leather-trimmed interior features unique accent stitching in green on the dashboard, door panels, center console and seats.

Mustang Bullitt will go on sale this summer for $46,595 plus a $900 destination and delivery charge.


Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles

Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
  • Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Novitec Lamborghini Aventador tuning pack

    Novitec Lamborghini Aventador tuning pack

  2. McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK

    McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK

  3. Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK

    Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK

  4.  
  5. Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 launched

    Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 launched

  6. Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced

    Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced

  7. Lexus UX makes US debut in New York

    Lexus UX makes US debut in New York

Related Specs

  1. 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt

    Engine: Aluminum V8 w/Ford Racing Cold Air Iinduction, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 4250 rpm

  2. 2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GT

    Engine: V8, Power: 201.3 kw / 269.9 bhpN/A

  3. 1994 Ford Mustang Boss 10.0L Concept

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 637.6 kw / 855.0 bhp, Torque: 1071.1 nm / 790.0 ft lbs

  4. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  5. 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R

    Engine: Cas Iron, Triton V8, Power: 287.1 kw / 385.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 521.99 nm / 385 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UKMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...

Future Cars

Seat to launch a car every six monthsSeat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...

Gadgets

Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kidsFord uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids
You have been in numerous situations when your wippers needed some water, but the washing fluid was over. It is annoying and even dangerous, considering ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com