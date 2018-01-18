Ford Mustang Bullitt to go to auction
18 January 2018 18:10:13
|Tweet
Ford amazed everybody when it unveiled the Mustang Bullitt during this year NAIAS Detroit. The new model is gone make a real statement so it has to be launched in a proper way.
Ford and the Steve McQueen estate are auctioning the first new Mustang Bullitt off the factory line to benefit Chino Hills, California-based Boys Republic, a private, nonprofit, nonsectarian school and treatment community for troubled youngsters.
VIN 001 of the limited-edition 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will be available for charity auction Friday at 5:30 p.m. EST at Barrett-Jackson’s annual Scottsdale Auction.
Steve McQueen graduated from Boys Republic in 1946 before becoming a successful actor starring in the movie “Bullitt,” about troubled police detective Frank Bullitt, who also “made it.”
One hundred percent of the 2019 Mustang Bullitt auction proceeds will be provided to Boys Republic to help children in desperate need find within themselves the resources and skills to begin meaningful lives on their own.
Since its founding in 1907, Boys Republic has guided more than 30,000 at-risk teenage boys and girls toward productive, fulfilling lives.
In partnership with Barrett-Jackson, the leader in collector car auction events, the 2019 Mustang Bullitt in signature Dark Highland Green will be one of the most sought-after cars up for auction at Collector Car Auction Week in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Ford Mustang Bullitt to go to auction Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Ford F-350 Tonka ConceptEngine: Cast Iron, Concept Super-600 Diesel V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 3300 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2007 Ford Interceptor ConceptEngine: Cammer V8N/AN/A
2008 Ford Mustang BullittEngine: Aluminum V8 w/Ford Racing Cold Air Iinduction, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 4250 rpm
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GTEngine: V8, Power: 201.3 kw / 269.9 bhpN/A
1996 Ford Indigo ConceptEngine: V12, Power: 324.4 kw / 435.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 549.1 nm / 405.0 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept introduced at NAIAS
Lexus is using this year Detroit Motor Show to introduce us a futuristic crossover, that is scheduled to become the next flagship crossover for the Japanese ...
Lexus is using this year Detroit Motor Show to introduce us a futuristic crossover, that is scheduled to become the next flagship crossover for the Japanese ...
Custom Cars
MG3 receives new accessory pack in UK
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Various News
Mopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new Wrangler
We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, ...
We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, ...
Motorsports
DS Racing Formula E car unveiled
Formula E is becoming more and more attractive for the European brands. One of the most important car manufacturer who takes part at the electric Grand ...
Formula E is becoming more and more attractive for the European brands. One of the most important car manufacturer who takes part at the electric Grand ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...