Ford Mustang Bullitt to go to auction

Ford amazed everybody when it unveiled the Mustang Bullitt during this year NAIAS Detroit. The new model is gone make a real statement so it has to be launched in a proper way.





Ford and the Steve McQueen estate are auctioning the first new Mustang Bullitt off the factory line to benefit Chino Hills, California-based Boys Republic, a private, nonprofit, nonsectarian school and treatment community for troubled youngsters.





VIN 001 of the limited-edition 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will be available for charity auction Friday at 5:30 p.m. EST at Barrett-Jackson’s annual Scottsdale Auction.





Steve McQueen graduated from Boys Republic in 1946 before becoming a successful actor starring in the movie “Bullitt,” about troubled police detective Frank Bullitt, who also “made it.”





One hundred percent of the 2019 Mustang Bullitt auction proceeds will be provided to Boys Republic to help children in desperate need find within themselves the resources and skills to begin meaningful lives on their own.





Since its founding in 1907, Boys Republic has guided more than 30,000 at-risk teenage boys and girls toward productive, fulfilling lives.





In partnership with Barrett-Jackson, the leader in collector car auction events, the 2019 Mustang Bullitt in signature Dark Highland Green will be one of the most sought-after cars up for auction at Collector Car Auction Week in Scottsdale, Arizona.













