Ford Mustang Bullitt has arrive on the Isle of Man
8 November 2018 14:54:19
Ford has decided to do more push on the limited edition Mustang Bullitt. This time, the american muscle car went to the Isle of Man for a unique driving experience.
The first limited-edition model was available for charity auction during the Barrett-Jackson’s annual Scottsdale Auction.
As you already know, the 2019 Mustang Bullitt races its roots to the legendary Highland Green 1968 Mustang GT fastback Steve McQueen thrashed in the action thriller “Bullitt” 50 years ago. Complete with classic cue ball shifter, the 2019 Bullitt bundles the latest Mustang GT Premium and Performance Package content in a sleek, understated design – while packing a hefty punch.
The new Mustang Bullitt delivers even more power, thanks to its performance open air intake, Mustang Shelby GT350 intake manifold, plus a larger 87-millimeter throttle body and unique powertrain control module calibrations delivering 480 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque* and deliver a top speed of 163 mph – an 8 mph increase versus the latest Mustang GT.
