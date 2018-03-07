Ford Mustang Bullitt has a version for Europe

During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Ford unveiled the European version of the 2018 Mustang Bullitt. First showcased during the Detroit Motor Show, the new model will be available in Europe starting this summer.





Under the hood of the new Ford Mustang Bullitt is the same V8 5.0 liter engine. Now it delivers 464 horsepower and 529 Nm peak of torque (the values are lower than the one delivered on the US version).





As you may have read, the car will come in two different colour options: Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green. Also, the car comes with a new ev-matching technology for seamless gear changes.





Special edition styling includes 19-inch Torq Thrust-style wheels, red Brembo brake callipers and a faux Bullitt fuel-filler cap. The interior features Recaro sports seats, and each Mustang Bullitt will have an individually numbered plaque in place of the traditional Mustang emblem on the passenger-side dashboard. As a nod to the original car’s interior, the gear shifter features a white cue ball gearshift knob.

