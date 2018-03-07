Ford Mustang Bullitt has a version for Europe
7 March 2018 11:18:20
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Ford unveiled the European version of the 2018 Mustang Bullitt. First showcased during the Detroit Motor Show, the new model will be available in Europe starting this summer.
Under the hood of the new Ford Mustang Bullitt is the same V8 5.0 liter engine. Now it delivers 464 horsepower and 529 Nm peak of torque (the values are lower than the one delivered on the US version).
As you may have read, the car will come in two different colour options: Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green. Also, the car comes with a new ev-matching technology for seamless gear changes.
Special edition styling includes 19-inch Torq Thrust-style wheels, red Brembo brake callipers and a faux Bullitt fuel-filler cap. The interior features Recaro sports seats, and each Mustang Bullitt will have an individually numbered plaque in place of the traditional Mustang emblem on the passenger-side dashboard. As a nod to the original car’s interior, the gear shifter features a white cue ball gearshift knob.
2008 Ford Mustang BullittEngine: Aluminum V8 w/Ford Racing Cold Air Iinduction, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 4250 rpm
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GTEngine: V8, Power: 201.3 kw / 269.9 bhpN/A
1969 Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IEngine: Windsor 351 V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 515.21 nm / 380 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1969 Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IIEngine: 351 Cleveland 351 V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 515.21 nm / 380 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1971 Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IIIEngine: Cleveland 351 V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 515.21 nm / 380 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volkswagen explores new territories when it comes to its electric range. Geneva Motor Show, scheduled to take place at the beginning of March, will see ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
