Ford Mustang, best sold sports car in Europe

The decision of selling Mustang globally is one of the best Ford ever took. The muscle-car now becomes one of the best sold sports car across the Globe.





Mustang expanded its sales lead in 2016 as the world’s best-selling sports car, with more than 150,000 Mustangs sold, according to IHS Markit new vehicle registration data. Overall global sales increased 6 per cent over 2015, fuelled by non-U.S. market growth up 101 per cent with almost 45,000 Mustang vehicles sold outside the U.S.





In the first full year of sales in Europe, customers ordered 15,335 Mustangs across the region. Mustang was the best-selling sports car in European markets including France, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Finland and Greece.





In the U.K., over 4,500 Mustangs have been sold to date, with over 3,250 of those in 2016 as the Mustang comfortably led the sales tables for sports cars over 250PS, following launch in late 2015.





Since launching in China in 2015, Mustang has become the best-selling sports car in the world’s biggest auto market. Mustang sales in 2016 were up 74 per cent over 2015, according to IHS Markit new vehicle registrations.





Ford recently introduced a new limited run special edition Ford Mustang model, with unique styling and premium specifications for customers in the U.K.





The Ford Mustang Shadow Edition is available with the 5.0-litre V8 engine, six-speed manual, in Race Red and Grabber Blue from £39,895. A unique bodystyling pack includes a black Pony emblem for the GT grille and exclusive black 19-inch Y‑spoke alloy wheels, in addition to a Shaker Pro audio system with SYNC 3 Navigation, climate controlled seats and reverse parking sensors, with optional black contrast roof.













Tags: ford mustang, ford mustang sales, 2017 ford mustang, ford, mustang

Posted in Ford, Market News