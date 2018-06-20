Ford launches unique Eagle Squadron Mustang GT
20 June 2018 16:43:26
|Tweet
Regarded as the best sold sports car around the globe and one the most iconic Ford models, the Mustang is always celebrating something with a special edition. This time, Ford and world champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. are paying tribute to American fighter pilots who served in the Royal Air Force during World War II.
The sportscar takes its inspiration from World War II Royal Air Force Eagle squadrons that flew over the fields of Goodwood nearly 80 years ago. The three Eagle Squadrons included a diverse group of American volunteer pilots who risked their lives fighting in the skies over northern Europe, including the British coast and France prior to the U.S. entering the war.
Co-created by Ford Performance and Gittin’s RTR Vehicles, the camouflaged, fighter aircraft-inspired Mustang GT fastback debuts at Goodwood before heading back to the U.S. for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s largest fundraiser event, that draws more than 1,000 aviation enthusiasts annually.
The one-of-a-kind Eagle Squadron Mustang GT features a 700-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 with a Ford Performance supercharger, RTR carbon fiber wide-body kit and Tactical Performance suspension package.
The Eagle Squadron Mustang GT will be auctioned off at The Gathering to support the EAA’s youth education programs.
The car’s highest bidder also receives an all-inclusive package for two to attend the 2018 Ford Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit in August to take delivery of the car along with a plaque autographed by Gittin and members of the Ford design team.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GTEngine: V8, Power: 201.3 kw / 269.9 bhpN/A
2007 Ford Mustang FR500GT ConceptEngine: Ford Racing Modular V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhpN/A
1982 Ford Mustang GTEngine: V8, Power: 117.1 kw / 157 bhp @ 4200 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
1994 Ford Mustang GTEngine: Cast Iron, V8, Power: 160.3 kw / 215 bhp @ 4200 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2005 Ford Mustang GTEngine: Aluminum V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 433.86 nm / 320 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
Concept Cars
Porsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of Porsche
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...