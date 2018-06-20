Ford launches unique Eagle Squadron Mustang GT

Regarded as the best sold sports car around the globe and one the most iconic Ford models, the Mustang is always celebrating something with a special edition. This time, Ford and world champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. are paying tribute to American fighter pilots who served in the Royal Air Force during World War II.





The sportscar takes its inspiration from World War II Royal Air Force Eagle squadrons that flew over the fields of Goodwood nearly 80 years ago. The three Eagle Squadrons included a diverse group of American volunteer pilots who risked their lives fighting in the skies over northern Europe, including the British coast and France prior to the U.S. entering the war.





Co-created by Ford Performance and Gittin’s RTR Vehicles, the camouflaged, fighter aircraft-inspired Mustang GT fastback debuts at Goodwood before heading back to the U.S. for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s largest fundraiser event, that draws more than 1,000 aviation enthusiasts annually.





The one-of-a-kind Eagle Squadron Mustang GT features a 700-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 with a Ford Performance supercharger, RTR carbon fiber wide-body kit and Tactical Performance suspension package.





The Eagle Squadron Mustang GT will be auctioned off at The Gathering to support the EAA’s youth education programs.





The car’s highest bidder also receives an all-inclusive package for two to attend the 2018 Ford Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit in August to take delivery of the car along with a plaque autographed by Gittin and members of the Ford design team.













