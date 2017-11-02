Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
2 November 2017 05:44:23
|Tweet
Every car manufacturer is moving from the classic handbrake to electronic ones. Every new car launched on the market comes with this improvement. But there are clients who are not satisfied by this decision, loving the idea of having a car with a classic handbrake, that can be drifted.
Knowing that, Ford announced its all-new Ford Performance Drift Stick, the first-ever, rally-inspired electronic handbrake, developed and designed for Focus RS and approved by rally and stunt star Ken Bock.
The Drift Stick – internally called Project Wicked Stick and led by Ford Performance program manager John Wicks – was born out of the Focus RS industry-first Drift Mode and developed by the same team.
The Drift Stick is an aluminum lever between the driver’s seat and manual transmission, which uses the innovative Ford Performance all-wheel-drive system in conjunction with the antilock braking system, opening up the rear-drive unit clutches and applying hydraulic pressure to lock the rear wheels to induce drift with the simple pull of a lever. The results are clutch-free drift turns very similar to the experience of a real rally car.
Since a hydraulic handbrake would have required substantial modifications to the car that couldn’t be easily reversed, the Ford Performance Drift Stick was developed as an entirely electronic technology.
Like the RS’s exclusive drift mode, the Ford Performance Drift Stick is intended for track use only. It is available for customers in the United States and Canada, and priced at $999. The kit includes the Drift Stick lever, mounts and circuit board with professional calibration functionality.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race edition announced
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
-
Toyota celebrates 60 years on the US market
Volvo to fight against ocean plastics during Volvo Ocean Race
Robutt is testing Ford Fiesta seats
Related Specs
2003 Ford Focus RS8 ConceptEngine: Aluminum Cammer V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Ford Airstream ConceptEngine: HySeries Drive Plug-In Hydrogen Hybrid Fuel CellN/AN/A
1997 Ford Falcon GT 30th AnniversaryEngine: Windsor V8 w/GT-40 big-valve crossflow heads, Power: 200 kw / 268.2 bhp @ 4700 rpm, Torque: 420 nm / 309.8 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2000 Ford Focus FR200 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2009 Ford Focus RSEngine: Duratec RS Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...