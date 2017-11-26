Ford Ka+ has a special edition in Europe
26 November 2017 06:10:56
|Tweet
Ford has officially unveiled the Colour Edition for the Ford Ka+. This new version is available only in Europe and comes with six new different exterior colors: Bright Yellow, Ruby Red, Smoke, Sparkling Gold, Moondust Silver, and Oxford White.
Also, the Colour Edition features black accents that have been applied onto the front mesh grille, side decals, mirror caps and fender badges. There are also new 15 inch alloy wheels and a special black roof.
The Ford Ka+ Colour Edition will be available only for the 1.2 liter 85 horsepower engine. As you may have read, the smallest car in the Ford Europeean line-up can be ordered with a 1.2 liter 70 horsepower or with the engine mentioned before.
No matter what engine you will choose, the transmission will be a five speed manual. According to the Blue Oval official, you can now place you order for a new Ka+ Colour Edition.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1969 Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IEngine: Windsor 351 V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 515.21 nm / 380 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1969 Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IIEngine: 351 Cleveland 351 V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 515.21 nm / 380 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1971 Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IIIEngine: Cleveland 351 V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 515.21 nm / 380 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2007 Ford Airstream ConceptEngine: HySeries Drive Plug-In Hydrogen Hybrid Fuel CellN/AN/A
2000 Ford F150 SVT LightningEngine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
New Vehicles
Lamborghini Urus partially revelead in a new teaser video
Lamborghini officials are mad. Or the marketing department. We don't knwo for sure, but we can tell you that the Italian car manufacturer has published ...
Lamborghini officials are mad. Or the marketing department. We don't knwo for sure, but we can tell you that the Italian car manufacturer has published ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Most popular truck colors in 2017
Do you know that there is a statist egarding the color of trucks ordered around the world? Not only small passenger cars have such a statistic. ...
Do you know that there is a statist egarding the color of trucks ordered around the world? Not only small passenger cars have such a statistic. ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...