Ford Ka+ has a special edition in Europe

Ford has officially unveiled the Colour Edition for the Ford Ka+. This new version is available only in Europe and comes with six new different exterior colors: Bright Yellow, Ruby Red, Smoke, Sparkling Gold, Moondust Silver, and Oxford White.





Also, the Colour Edition features black accents that have been applied onto the front mesh grille, side decals, mirror caps and fender badges. There are also new 15 inch alloy wheels and a special black roof.





The Ford Ka+ Colour Edition will be available only for the 1.2 liter 85 horsepower engine. As you may have read, the smallest car in the Ford Europeean line-up can be ordered with a 1.2 liter 70 horsepower or with the engine mentioned before.





No matter what engine you will choose, the transmission will be a five speed manual. According to the Blue Oval official, you can now place you order for a new Ka+ Colour Edition.

Tags: ford, ford ka+, ford ka+ colour edition

