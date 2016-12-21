Ford issues two recalls in the US
21 December 2016 18:59:28
Ford has some problems in the US with cars that require a lot of hours on the field. The Blue Oval is issuing a safety recall for approximately 8,000 2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles to inspect and install a fuel tank strap reinforcement.
In the affected vehicles, over time, a missing reinforcement could lead to a fuel tank strap separating from the frame, resulting in the fuel tank moving out of position and potentially contacting the ground, increasing the risk of a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of fire.
Affected vehicles include certain 2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Aug. 10, 2016 to Sept. 17, 2016.
There are approximately 8,069 vehicles affected, including 7,103 in the United States, 964 in Canada and two in federalized territories. The Ford reference number for this recall is 16S45.
Dealers will inspect for the presence of a reinforcement bracket on the No. 3 crossmember at the front fuel tank strap attachment location. If no reinforcement bracket is found, the dealer will install one at no cost to the customer.
These are not the only ones affected. Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 1,300 2016 Ford Taurus, 2016-17 Flex, 2017 Explorer and Police Interceptor Utility and 2016-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles with 3.5-liter GTDI engines to inspect and replace leaking turbocharger oil supply tubes. In the affected vehicles, improperly brazed turbocharger oil supply tubes may leak engine oil on the turbocharger and surrounding components. An oil leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of fire.
The list of affected vehicles is long and you have to read it carefully.
2016 Ford Taurus vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Oct. 18, 2016 to Nov. 2, 2016
2016-17 Ford Flex vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Oct. 18, 2016 to Nov. 10, 2016
2017 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Oct. 15, 2016 to Nov. 12, 2016
2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant on Nov. 2, 2016
2016-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Oct. 18, 2016 to Nov. 10, 2016
