Ford issues new recalls in the US

23 January 2018 16:55:05

Ford continues to be affected by Takata airbag problems, so is issuing a new recall for certain Takata airbag inflators in North America.

As part of the third planned expansion of vehicles included in Takata airbag inflator recalls, Ford is expanding its safety recall on vehicles with certain passenger frontal airbag inflators after Takata declared those inflators defective. This action represents primarily a planned expansion of previously recalled vehicles to new geographic regions.

Affected vehicles include approximately 365,000 2009-10 and 2013 Ford Mustang, 2009-10 Ford Fusion, 2009-10 Ford Ranger, 2009-10 Ford Edge, 2009-10 Lincoln MKZ, 2009-10 Lincoln MKX and 2009-10 Mercury Milan vehicles built in North America.
Ford is also issuing a safety compliance recall in North America for approximately 363 2018 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for intermittent automatic reversal function in rear door windows.

In the affected vehicles, certain second-row window control modules were manufactured with an incorrect electronic component. If the power-operated window does not automatically reverse when it encounters an obstruction while the window is closing, it may increase the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.



