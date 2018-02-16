Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
16 February 2018 18:38:50
|Tweet
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is advising owners of certain additional North America 2006 Ford Ranger vehicles with Takata non-desiccated airbag inflators to stop driving their vehicles and contact their dealers immediately for repairs.
The 33,428 vehicles, which were previously under a separate Takata airbag inflator recall, have been transferred due to an elevated risk to safety posed by airbag inflators that may have a higher risk of rupturing in the event of a crash than other recalled Takata inflators.
Ford is advising these owners of certain Ford Rangers to stop driving their vehicles so dealers can make repairs immediately. Parts are available now and dealers are prepared to get vehicles directly from customers, make permanent repairs that will resolve the safety risk and provide a free interim loaner vehicle, if necessary.
Ford previously took this action on a population of approximately 3,000 2006 Ford Ranger vehicles because there were two fatalities caused by driver airbag inflator ruptures from Takata inflators built on the same day. After Ford took this action, the company continued its investigation and testing. Further inflator and propellant test data showed higher propellant pressures and ruptures inside certain inflators in vehicles built during the period included in this expanded recall. Ford is not aware of any injuries or fatalities involved in these additional vehicles.
Affected vehicles include certain 2006 Ford Rangers built at Twin Cities Assembly Plant from Aug. 10, 2005 to Dec. 15, 2005 and from August 5, 2005 to November 4, 2005.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2000 Ford Saleen Mustang S-281Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 555.89 nm / 410.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2003 Ford 427 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2006 Ford F250 Super Cheif ConceptEngine: Tri-Fuel V10, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 4250 rpm, Torque: 576.22 nm / 425 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
1964 Ford Fairlane ThunderboltEngine: V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 650.8 nm / 480 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
New Vehicles
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled
If you thought that Aston Martin Valkyrie was the most extreme car you could find in the UK-manufacturer range, you are wrong. There is even more extreme. ...
If you thought that Aston Martin Valkyrie was the most extreme car you could find in the UK-manufacturer range, you are wrong. There is even more extreme. ...
Concept Cars
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Custom Cars
Kahn Design has a new six-wheeled project
Kahn Design has published some teaser pictures with a six-wheeled Land Rover Defender. In case you wanted a Mercedes-Mybach G650 Landaulet and you haven't ...
Kahn Design has published some teaser pictures with a six-wheeled Land Rover Defender. In case you wanted a Mercedes-Mybach G650 Landaulet and you haven't ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Toyota US sales decreased in 2017
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
Gadgets
Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
Various News
Aston Martin launches 2018 Art of Living
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
Motorsports
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...