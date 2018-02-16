Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger

Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is advising owners of certain additional North America 2006 Ford Ranger vehicles with Takata non-desiccated airbag inflators to stop driving their vehicles and contact their dealers immediately for repairs.





The 33,428 vehicles, which were previously under a separate Takata airbag inflator recall, have been transferred due to an elevated risk to safety posed by airbag inflators that may have a higher risk of rupturing in the event of a crash than other recalled Takata inflators.





Ford is advising these owners of certain Ford Rangers to stop driving their vehicles so dealers can make repairs immediately. Parts are available now and dealers are prepared to get vehicles directly from customers, make permanent repairs that will resolve the safety risk and provide a free interim loaner vehicle, if necessary.





Ford previously took this action on a population of approximately 3,000 2006 Ford Ranger vehicles because there were two fatalities caused by driver airbag inflator ruptures from Takata inflators built on the same day. After Ford took this action, the company continued its investigation and testing. Further inflator and propellant test data showed higher propellant pressures and ruptures inside certain inflators in vehicles built during the period included in this expanded recall. Ford is not aware of any injuries or fatalities involved in these additional vehicles.





Affected vehicles include certain 2006 Ford Rangers built at Twin Cities Assembly Plant from Aug. 10, 2005 to Dec. 15, 2005 and from August 5, 2005 to November 4, 2005.













Tags: takata, ford, ford ranger, 2006 ford ranger, takata airbags

