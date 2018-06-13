Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrid offered for US police

The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, the industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid SUV.





The all-new Ford Police Interceptor Utility hybrid responds to calls from law enforcement agencies for improved performance with lower operating costs to help make the lives of law enforcement officers easier with improved pursuit performance and standard all-wheel drive – and save agencies and taxpayers money. Its hybrid batteries are specially placed inside the vehicle so they do not compromise passenger or cargo space.





The all-new Police Interceptor Utility also reflects Ford’s plan to offer hybrid, plug-in hybrid or both versions for every new utility in North America.





While fuel economy certification isn’t complete, the Police Interceptor Utility hybrid is expected to have a projected EPA-estimated combined label of at least 24 mpg – approximately 40 percent improvement over the current 3.7-liter V6.





Anticipated fuel economy gains, combined with expected fuel savings from reduced engine idling time, are expected to help save law-enforcement customers an estimated $3,200 per vehicle in yearly fuel bills versus the current Police Interceptor Utility.





The all-new Ford Police Interceptor Utility hybrid is projected to accelerate faster, achieve a higher top speed and have at least 40 percent better fuel economy than the previous V6-powered model, helping catch suspected lawbreakers and reduce costs.





The new hybrid-powered Police Interceptor Utility also reduces engine idling time to save fuel when the vehicle is stationary. They hybrid can power demanding electrical loads from lights, computers, radios and other equipment using its lithium-ion hybrid battery, allowing the gasoline engine to shut off and intermittently run to charge the battery.





The all-new Ford Police Interceptor hybrid will be built at Ford Chicago Assembly plant and up-fitted at Ford’s Chicago Modification Center. It goes on sale next summer.













