Ford has two new taxis for New York City

Taxi drivers from New York City can now choose from an expanded list of over 430 different vehicles. And Ford has a propositioin for them. The Blue Oval introduced the 2019 Transit Connect Taxi and the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Taxi.





“Taxi operators want vehicles that are reliable, efficient and comfortable. Transit Connect Taxi and Fusion Hybrid Taxi offer all three with special attention to potentially help lower fuel costs. Plus, Fusion Hybrid underscores our commitment to introduce even more efficient and capable hybrids in the future”, said Imran Jalal, brand and communications manager for Ford fleet marketing.





As you can imagine, the new Ford Transit Connect is targeting directly the Nissan NV200. It has five seats and more than 60 cubic-feet of cargo space. Under the hood is a 1.5 liter EcoBlue disel engine which can deliver up to 30 miles per gallon.





More than that, the Transit Custom Taxi can be ordered in School Bus Yellow paint which is a must in the US. The taxi can also be made wheelchiar accessible thanks to the Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier program.





In the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Taxi you will get some parts which are found on the Ford Police Responder Hybrid. All these parts are improving the durability. The taxi has a special suspensions, increased ride height, high-performance brakes, and steel wheels. Inside you will be able to choose from heavy-duty cloth or vinyl seating.

Tags: ford, ford fusion hybrid taxi, ford transit custom taxi

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles