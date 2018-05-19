Ford has a Transit Custom with rally cues
19 May 2018 07:34:16
Ford and the M-Sport Wolrd Rally Team have a present for you. It is called Ford MS-RT Transit Custom and, as you can imagine, we are talking about a special van which was tranformed in a very unique way.
The MS-RT is based on the regular Transit Custom, but it has new bumper and grille with integrated factory fog lamps, unique front diffuser, wide body arch extensions, sills, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. Also you will get some stickers to complete that awesome look.
M-Sport also prepared 18-inch Anthracite OZ Racing alloys wrapped with 103 XL load-rated Hankook Ventus S1 Evo tyres. To add some drama, the British team has put some Eibach springs which lowers the ground clearence and a sports exhaust system.
Inside you will get a Nappa leather and suede seats, a sport steering wheel with carbon fiber inserts and rally-inspired MS-RT branded floor mats and dash clock.
Under the hood is a 2.0 liter TDCi unit with 168 horsepower and can be matted to a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic gearbox.
"The new MS-RT Transit Custom takes an already excellent van and turns it into something really special, which owners are bound to cherish, and which businesses will use to make their brands really stand out," said MS-RT founding director Ed Davies.
Ford has a Transit Custom with rally cues
