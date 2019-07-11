Home » News » Ford » Ford GT Mark II introduced at Goodwood

Ford GT Mark II introduced at Goodwood

11 July 2019 05:12:12

Ford Performance is always trying its best to deliver fast cars and to bring motorsport expertise on the streets. During this year Goodwood Festival of Speed, Ford revealed a limited-edition, track-only GT.

With a 700 horsepower 3.5-litre EcoBoost engine, race-proven aerodynamics and competition-oriented handling, the GT Mk II has been co-developed by Ford Performance and Multimatic based on competitive learnings from Ford’s successful FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaigns with the Ford GT race car – yet GT Mk II is engineered independent of race series rules, regulations and limitations.

Limited to just 45 vehicles, with a starting MSRP of $1.2 million, the GT Mk II joins the GT race car that won the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Ford GT supercar.

Built in Markham, Ontario, the Mk II begins life at the main Ford GT plant before being transferred to a specialist facility at Multimatic Motorsports where it is crafted into the Ford GT Mk II.
The large dual-element rear wing exceeds what the Ford GT race car offers in terms of downforce. An all-new front racing splitter and diffuser have been incorporated along with new fender louvres and dive planes, which help balance out the extra rear downforce.

These aggressive aerodynamic changes enable the GT Mk II to generate over 400 per cent more downforce than the Ford GT while fixed aerodynamic elements along with its race-proven suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport racing tyres enable the car to pull more than 2 g of lateral grip.

The Ford GT Mk II features the 3.5-litre EcoBoost engine that powers both the Ford GT race car and the road car but since the Mk II is not limited by any racing sanctioning body it is able to generate 200 horsepower more than the race car, making the Mk II the most powerful version of the Ford GT. The 3.5-litre EcoBoost is paired with the same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission from the Ford GT but specially calibrated for this track-exclusive application.

Increased engine power is paired with improved stopping power. The Mk II features braking performance beyond that of the GT race car by utilising the street car’s carbon ceramic brakes, including 15.5-inch front and 14.1-inch rear Brembo brakes. Unique forged aluminium 19-inch wheels cover the massive brakes with race-proven Michelin Pilot Sport GT tyres.

Interior changes include a bespoke Sparco racing seat with a six-point racing harness and an optional passenger seat. A full MoTeC data acquisition system has also added to provide vital information for a track racer, which also doubles as a display for the rear camera.

The GT Mk II makes its public debut running in the Supercar class at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and will be sold directly to customers by Multimatic.



