Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with a Goodwood Festival of Speed participation.





The road-going version of the Ford GT will make its first dynamic appearance in the UK later this month, in the hands of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing drivers Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell, at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed.





Priaulx and Tincknell will be joined on the Hill by their team mate, Billy Johnson, swapping his usual seat in the Ford GT race car for the Ford Mustang GT4, a track-ready race car unveiled at the 2016 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, to tackle the 1.16-mile Hillclimb course.





Drift star Vaughn Gittin Jr also returns to Goodwood this year in his Mustang RTR to compete in the Festival’s first-ever Hillclimb Drift Championship.





In addition to the track action, visitors to the Ford stand at Goodwood will discover models including the all-new Ford Fiesta making its UK debut. Also on show will be the Ford ST-Line range of Ford Performance-inspired models, including the Fiesta ST-Line.













Tags: ford, ford gt, ford mustang gt4, ford st line, ford goodwood festival of speed

Posted in Ford, Various News