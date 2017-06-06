Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
6 June 2017 18:10:12
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with a Goodwood Festival of Speed participation.
The road-going version of the Ford GT will make its first dynamic appearance in the UK later this month, in the hands of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing drivers Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell, at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Priaulx and Tincknell will be joined on the Hill by their team mate, Billy Johnson, swapping his usual seat in the Ford GT race car for the Ford Mustang GT4, a track-ready race car unveiled at the 2016 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, to tackle the 1.16-mile Hillclimb course.
Drift star Vaughn Gittin Jr also returns to Goodwood this year in his Mustang RTR to compete in the Festival’s first-ever Hillclimb Drift Championship.
In addition to the track action, visitors to the Ford stand at Goodwood will discover models including the all-new Ford Fiesta making its UK debut. Also on show will be the Ford ST-Line range of Ford Performance-inspired models, including the Fiesta ST-Line.
2002 Ford GT40 ConceptEngine: All Aluminum MOD V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500.0 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
1965 Ford GT40 Mark IEngine: Cobra-Spec, Water Cooled, 90 Degree, Ford Fairlane V8, Power: 287.1 kw / 385.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 423.02 nm / 312 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1966 Ford GT40 Mark IIEngine: Galaxie Watre-Cooled, 90 Degree V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 361.7 kw / 485.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 644.01 nm / 475.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1966 Ford GT40 Mark IIIEngine: Water Cooled, 90 Degree V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 228.2 kw / 306.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 446.0 nm / 329.0 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
1965 Ford GT40 Mark I ProductionEngine: Cobra-Spec, Water Cooled, 90 Degree, Ford Fairlane V8, Power: 249.8 kw / 335.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 446.06 nm / 329 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
