Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
7 August 2018 17:14:37
|Tweet
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched in UK.
The m460D kit includes an OBDII flashing cable, dongle, performance calibration and a mountune badge. With a focus on real-world performance, mountune’s calibration will reduce the 0-60mph time by 0.7 seconds and cut the 31-62mph time by 0.5 seconds.
Power output is increased by a healthy 20bhp while torque is improved by 50Nm resulting in a significant performance improvement while retaining the correct DPF regen strategy meaning safe, reliable performance is assured.
The kit can be installed at home, but mountune would encourage customers to have it fitted at the team HQ, where the company builds its BTCC and Rallycross engines, and customers can make use of a free Xbox, snacks and drinks while mountune specialists set to work on their car.
Priced at £429 for DIY installation or £350 for installation at mountune HQ in Brentwood, the m460D, which is only available for cars with a manual transmission, is one of the most affordable kit.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Ford Airstream ConceptEngine: HySeries Drive Plug-In Hydrogen Hybrid Fuel CellN/AN/A
2005 Ford Focus STEngine: Duratec ST Inline-4, Power: 167.8 kw / 225 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
1994 Ford Mustang Boss 10.0L ConceptEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 637.6 kw / 855.0 bhp, Torque: 1071.1 nm / 790.0 ft lbs
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2008 Ford Mustang BullittEngine: Aluminum V8 w/Ford Racing Cold Air Iinduction, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Market News
Mercedes reached record sales this year
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
Various News
Prince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on sale
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Have you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answer
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...