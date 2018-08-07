Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit

Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched in UK.





The m460D kit includes an OBDII flashing cable, dongle, performance calibration and a mountune badge. With a focus on real-world performance, mountune’s calibration will reduce the 0-60mph time by 0.7 seconds and cut the 31-62mph time by 0.5 seconds.





Power output is increased by a healthy 20bhp while torque is improved by 50Nm resulting in a significant performance improvement while retaining the correct DPF regen strategy meaning safe, reliable performance is assured.





The kit can be installed at home, but mountune would encourage customers to have it fitted at the team HQ, where the company builds its BTCC and Rallycross engines, and customers can make use of a free Xbox, snacks and drinks while mountune specialists set to work on their car.





Priced at £429 for DIY installation or £350 for installation at mountune HQ in Brentwood, the m460D, which is only available for cars with a manual transmission, is one of the most affordable kit.













Tags: mountune, mountune ford focus st, ford focus st diesel, ford focus st tuning

Posted in Ford, Custom Cars