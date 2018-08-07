Home » News » Ford » Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit

Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit

7 August 2018 17:14:37

Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched in UK. 

The m460D kit includes an OBDII flashing cable, dongle, performance calibration and a mountune badge. With a focus on real-world performance, mountune’s calibration will reduce the 0-60mph time by 0.7 seconds and cut the 31-62mph time by 0.5 seconds. 

Power output is increased by a healthy 20bhp while torque is improved by 50Nm resulting in a significant performance improvement while retaining the correct DPF regen strategy meaning safe, reliable performance is assured. 

The kit can be installed at home, but mountune would encourage customers to have it fitted at the team HQ, where the company builds its BTCC and Rallycross engines, and customers can make use of a free Xbox, snacks and drinks while mountune specialists set to work on their car. 
Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit Photos

Priced at £429 for DIY installation or £350 for installation at mountune HQ in Brentwood, the m460D, which is only available for cars with a manual transmission, is one of the most affordable kit.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Ford, Custom Cars

Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit Photos (1 photos)
  • Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ford Territory to be launched in China

    Ford Territory to be launched in China

  2. 2018 Toyota Prius updates detailed

    2018 Toyota Prius updates detailed

  3. Audi A7 orders opened in the US

    Audi A7 orders opened in the US

  4.  
  5. Volkswagen Touareg gets new TDI engine in the UK

    Volkswagen Touareg gets new TDI engine in the UK

  6. Infinti electric concept to be introduced in Pebble Beach

    Infinti electric concept to be introduced in Pebble Beach

  7. Ford celebrates the 10 millionth Mustang produced

    Ford celebrates the 10 millionth Mustang produced

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Ford Airstream Concept

    Engine: HySeries Drive Plug-In Hydrogen Hybrid Fuel CellN/AN/A

  2. 2005 Ford Focus ST

    Engine: Duratec ST Inline-4, Power: 167.8 kw / 225 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm

  3. 1994 Ford Mustang Boss 10.0L Concept

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 637.6 kw / 855.0 bhp, Torque: 1071.1 nm / 790.0 ft lbs

  4. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  5. 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt

    Engine: Aluminum V8 w/Ford Racing Cold Air Iinduction, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental ConceptNew teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobilityPorsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...

Market News

Mercedes reached record sales this yearMercedes reached record sales this year
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its carsSeat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...

Various News

Prince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on salePrince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on sale
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiledVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

Have you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answerHave you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answer
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
Copyright CarSession.com