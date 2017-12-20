Home » News » Ford » Ford Focus RS Red Edition launched in UK

Ford Focus RS Red Edition launched in UK

20 December 2017 18:37:00

Ford is joining the list of manufacturers who prepared some special editions for this Holiday season. The surprise is the Focus RS Red Edition which has been unveiled just in time for Christmas. 

The RS Red Edition will be a limited production run of just 300 cars in the festive colour scheme. In addition to its Race Red exterior, the Red Edition features grey brake callipers behind black-cast alloy wheels and the RS Edition’s trademark contrasting black roof, door mirrors and rear spoiler. 

The Focus RS Red Edition features a front mechanical Quaife limited-slip differential (LSD), providing even more traction and driving appeal for performance driving enthusiasts. It is available to order now through Ford dealerships, priced at £36,295, with production starting in February 2018. 
By controlling the torque delivered to each front wheel, the Focus RS Edition’s Quaife LSD enables drivers to exploit the 350PS delivered by its 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine in high-performance driving situations even more.

The Focus RS Edition delivers drive modes that include the industry-first Drift Mode for controlled oversteer drifts under circuit conditions and Launch Control for ultimate performance off the start-line - accelerating from 0-62mph in just 4.7 sec. 



