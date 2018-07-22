Home » News » Ford » Ford Focus and Volvo XC40 managed to get five start safety rating

Ford Focus and Volvo XC40 managed to get five start safety rating

22 July 2018 13:08:23

The new Ford Focus and Volvo XC40 have managed to achived top-notch five-star ratings during the EuroNCAP crash test. In case you didn't know, the test developed by EuroNCAP have got some changes. 

Under the new criteria, the vehicles must have more advanced driver assistance systems that can detect cyclists and pedestrians. 

But both the Volvo and the Ford have an advanced system. 

"Technologies like AEB deliver immediate safety benefits, but they are also enabling technologies for the autonomous vehicles of the future. Euro NCAP’s roadmap sets a series of demanding tests for each of these ‘milestone’ technologies seeking to ensure that their performance saves lives today as well as tomorrow", said Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP.
 
 
 
 
 

