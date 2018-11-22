Ford Focus Active is now available for order. The compact crossover won't cross the Ocean

Ford introduces Focus Active five-door and estate models offering enhanced versatility and rugged styling for growing numbers of SUV and crossover customers in Europe. The third Active version in the Ford line-up (Ka+ and Fiesta were the first two) will be available in two body versions: five doors and wagon.





The new Ford Focus Active features raised ride-height and a bespoke chassis configuration to retain class-leading Focus driving dynamics while delivering enhanced rough-road ability and a higher driving position for more confident urban and highway driving.





More than that, the new model will be available with two driving modes: Slippery and Trail. Also, customers will get standard roof rails to help carry bicycles or sports equipment.





Sophisticated powertrain options include Ford’s powerful and fuel efficient 1.0-litre EcoBoost and 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engines delivering up to 182PS, and Ford’s 1.5-litre EcoBlue and 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines delivering up to 150PS – combined with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.

