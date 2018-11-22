Home » News » Ford » Ford Focus Active is now available for order. The compact crossover won't cross the Ocean

Ford Focus Active is now available for order. The compact crossover won't cross the Ocean

22 November 2018 12:56:39

Ford introduces Focus Active five-door and estate models offering enhanced versatility and rugged styling for growing numbers of SUV and crossover customers in Europe. The third Active version in the Ford line-up (Ka+ and Fiesta were the first two) will be available in two body versions: five doors and wagon.

The new Ford Focus Active features raised ride-height and a bespoke chassis configuration to retain class-leading Focus driving dynamics while delivering enhanced rough-road ability and a higher driving position for more confident urban and highway driving.

More than that, the new model will be available with two driving modes: Slippery and Trail. Also, customers will get standard roof rails to help carry bicycles or sports equipment.

Sophisticated powertrain options include Ford’s powerful and fuel efficient 1.0-litre EcoBoost and 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engines delivering up to 182PS, and Ford’s 1.5-litre EcoBlue and 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines delivering up to 150PS – combined with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.

