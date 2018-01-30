Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite

We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle.





More to that, the Ford F-150 has been named most popular vehicle among America’s active and retired military service members, according to an analysis of former and active-duty military personnel using United Services Automobile Association’s car buying service.





According to Jimmy Spears, auto analyst for USAA, a financial services group, Ford F-150 was the No. 1 purchase choice across all branches of the U.S. military last year.





This is the latest accolade for the new 2018 F-150 lineup, which earned 2018 Truck of Texas and 2018 Motor Trend Truck of the Year recognitions, along with the 2018 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award for the fourth year in a row.

















