Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
30 January 2018 12:55:24
|Tweet
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle.
More to that, the Ford F-150 has been named most popular vehicle among America’s active and retired military service members, according to an analysis of former and active-duty military personnel using United Services Automobile Association’s car buying service.
According to Jimmy Spears, auto analyst for USAA, a financial services group, Ford F-150 was the No. 1 purchase choice across all branches of the U.S. military last year.
This is the latest accolade for the new 2018 F-150 lineup, which earned 2018 Truck of Texas and 2018 Motor Trend Truck of the Year recognitions, along with the 2018 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award for the fourth year in a row.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Ford F150 SVT LightningEngine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2002 Ford FR100 ConceptEngine: All Aluminum, Crate V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Ford FR100 Panel ConceptEngine: Aluminum Cammer V8 w/Eaton Gen IV Roots-type supercharger, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500 ft lbs
1968 Ford GT40 Mk1 GulfEngine: Ford V8 w/Gurney Heads, Power: 316.9 kw / 425.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 535.55 nm / 395 ft lbs
1965 Ford GT40 X1Engine: Galaxie Watre-Cooled, 90 Degree V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 367.6 kw / 493 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 721.3 nm / 532 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze support
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
Various News
Mazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbags
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Motorsports
DS Racing Formula E car unveiled
Formula E is becoming more and more attractive for the European brands. One of the most important car manufacturer who takes part at the electric Grand ...
Formula E is becoming more and more attractive for the European brands. One of the most important car manufacturer who takes part at the electric Grand ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...