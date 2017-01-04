Home » News » Ford » Ford F-150 is Americas best sold car for 36 years

4 January 2017 17:30:01

Americans have a different taste in cars than most of Europeans. They continue to like big pick-up trucks like the Ford F-150. That's why the F-Series from Ford continues to be the most popular on the US market.

F-Series now reigns as the top-selling truck in the country for 40 consecutive years and best-selling vehicle for 35 years.

Ford has now sold more than 26 million F-Series trucks since January 1977. That many trucks could circle the globe more than three times, or, lined up bumper-to-bumper, would span 90,000-plus miles.

Ford truck leadership was established with the sixth-generation of F-Series for the 1977 model year. he company was riding a sales wave – based on an all-new F-150 light-duty pickup featuring an improved 351-series V8 engine, standard front disc brakes, and an extended SuperCab offering.
1997 marked the beginning of a split for F-Series into two distinct platforms – the 10th-generation F-150 was geared toward light-duty truck customers, while new F-250 and F-350 Super Duty brand trucks debuted in 1999 targeting heavy-duty commercial vehicle buyers.

Ford also pioneered performance and specialty truck segments with the special-edition Harley-Davidson F-150 and SVT F-150 Lightning in 1993. By 2002, Ford was marking 25 years as best-selling truck in America and 20 years as best-selling vehicle overall.


