Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid range details

Ford wants to demonstrate its US clients that the current generation Explorer can really be a mile-burner with less stops for refuelling.





With an 18-gallon fuel tank, the all-new 2020 Explorer Limited Hybrid RWD has an EPA-estimated range of over 500 miles per tank of gas, meaning potentially more time on the road and less time filling up. The 2020 Explorer Limited Hybrid equipped with four-wheel drive has an EPA-estimated range of over 450 miles.





Rear-wheel- drive-equipped Explorer Limited Hybrid has an EPA-estimated rating of 27 mpg city /29 mpg highway/28 mpg combined, while a four-wheel-drive version has an EPA-estimated rating of 23 mpg city/26 mpg highway/25 mpg combined.





Explorer Limited Hybrid featuring a 3.3-liter hybrid engine and all-new 10-speed modular hybrid transmission offers no-compromise capability and can tow up to 5,000 pounds** – the same as a properly equipped 2019 Explorer with 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. When equipped with a Class III Tow Package, the all-new Explorer Limited Hybrid tows 1,500 pounds.









Tags: ford, ford explorer, ford explorer hybrid, ford explorer limited hybrid, ford explorer hybrid range

