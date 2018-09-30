Ford Explorer and Expedition get new editions in Texas

Ford is one of the most loved car brands in Texas. The Blue Oval knows that so is using this year State Fair of Texas to unveil four special editions of its current Expedition and Explorer models.





Expedition Stealth Edition features gloss-black accessories for an upscale appearance over the current Limited series. It rolls on 22-inch premium black-painted aluminum wheels and includes continuously controlled damping. Gloss-black features include grille, mirror caps, roof rails, running boards, tailgate appliqué, rear bumper skid plate and hitch cover, headlamp housing, fog lamp bezels and taillamp housing. Black “Expedition” badging adorns the front, while the tailgate features a black “Limited” badge. Door handles are body color, and red interior stitching accents the interior.





Expedition Texas Edition adds 22-inch wheels and new Texas Edition badging to build upon the existing Special Edition Package available for Limited models that already offers a collection of features to make hauling, towing and parking easier. These include the Cargo Package, Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package and enhanced active park assist.





Explorer Limited Luxury Edition offers available appearance upgrades on the Limited series. Explorer owners can opt for 20-inch premium painted machined aluminum wheels, multi-contour seats with Active Motion®, Nirvana leather seats with micro-perforation, an upgraded leather steering wheel, door trim with leather inserts and chrome mirror caps.





Explorer Desert Copper Edition upgrades an XLT model to include 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, chrome mirror caps, Ebony Black leather-trimmed first- and second-row seats and door trim panel. The interior features copper highlights and stitching and Ebony Black vinyl third-row seats with copper accents.

















