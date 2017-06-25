Ford Expedition FX4 Off-road Package introduced

Ford decided to offer its clients a special Expedition, capable of matching its name. It is the most extreme and off-road capable version of the SUV, born because more than 20 percent of Expedition owners use their SUV for off-road adventures.





Ford introduces the all-new 2018 Expedition FX4 Off-Road Package, which includes:





- Limited-slip rear differential to help improve off-road performance in low-traction situations by automatically varying power output side-to-side, depending on which wheels need extra traction. With 3.73:1 gearing, the electronic limited-slip rear differential also improves towing performance and capability.





- Off-road-tuned shocks more stiffly tuned to keep wheels in contact with the road.





- All-terrain tires with thicker sidewalls to maintain a smooth ride while delivering the traction needed over rough terrain.





- Seven different skid plates that serve as underbody armor and protect critical areas. They include a new sand shield to protect the turbocharger intercoolers from getting clogged when driving through tall berms in sand dunes, plus steel plates to protect steering gear, engine, transmission and transfer case and a full-length guard for the fuel tank.





- A set of 18-inch Magnetic Metallic-painted cast-aluminum wheels

Chrome running boards.





- New rubber floor liners featuring deep side sills that can be removed and cleaned of any mud, sand or water that gets dragged in on family adventures.





The all-new Expedition lineup, including the FX4 Off-Road Package, goes on sale this fall.









