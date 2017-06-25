Ford Expedition FX4 Off-road Package introduced
25 June 2017 16:46:49
Ford decided to offer its clients a special Expedition, capable of matching its name. It is the most extreme and off-road capable version of the SUV, born because more than 20 percent of Expedition owners use their SUV for off-road adventures.
Ford introduces the all-new 2018 Expedition FX4 Off-Road Package, which includes:
- Limited-slip rear differential to help improve off-road performance in low-traction situations by automatically varying power output side-to-side, depending on which wheels need extra traction. With 3.73:1 gearing, the electronic limited-slip rear differential also improves towing performance and capability.
- Off-road-tuned shocks more stiffly tuned to keep wheels in contact with the road.
- All-terrain tires with thicker sidewalls to maintain a smooth ride while delivering the traction needed over rough terrain.
- Seven different skid plates that serve as underbody armor and protect critical areas. They include a new sand shield to protect the turbocharger intercoolers from getting clogged when driving through tall berms in sand dunes, plus steel plates to protect steering gear, engine, transmission and transfer case and a full-length guard for the fuel tank.
- A set of 18-inch Magnetic Metallic-painted cast-aluminum wheels
Chrome running boards.
- New rubber floor liners featuring deep side sills that can be removed and cleaned of any mud, sand or water that gets dragged in on family adventures.
The all-new Expedition lineup, including the FX4 Off-Road Package, goes on sale this fall.
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
