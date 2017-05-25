Ford Expedition available with Trailer Assist

Volkswagen launched a Trailer Assist system on the Tiguan. But this system should be more useful on larger trucks that can tow big things. Ford understood this and introduced a Pro Trailer Backup Assist on the Ford Expedition.





More than 50 percent of Expedition customers value towing, and 15 percent tow weekly or monthly. That’s why the all-new Expedition offers Pro Trailer Backup Assist to make backing up a trailer easy.





In addition, Expedition boasts best-in-class towing capability of 9,300 pounds, more than any other full-size SUV.





The system works by letting the customer steer the trailer with a control knob while the Expedition steers its wheels and limits vehicle speed.





To operate Pro Trailer Backup Assist, the driver rotates a knob to indicate how much the system should turn the trailer, then the technology automatically steers the Expedition to turn the trailer the desired amount. The system can limit vehicle speed to enhance occupant comfort over various road surfaces. The result is less time required to back up a trailer along with added driver confidence; the technology can even help towing experts by reducing time lost to maneuvering mistakes.









