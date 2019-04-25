Ford Escort scale model made of precious stones and gold

If you are a fan of car scales, then this might blow your mind. It is something unique that costs a fortune. It’s a one-off 1:25 scale model made from silver, gold and diamonds and is a Ford Escort.





The project has been a slow-burning labour of love for professional jeweller – and petrolhead – Russell Lord. The owner, over the years, of 55 full-sized Ford Escort cars, Lord first began work on this amazing model 25 years ago, pouring thousands of hours into completing the car.





The body is made of silver and the car also features gold brakes and spoiler, 18-carat gold wheels and bonnet hinges, 18-carat white gold front grille, 72-point diamond headlights, orange sapphire indicators and ruby rear brake lights.





Based on the works rally car driven by Ari Vatanen in the late 1970s, the Mk2 Escort – which cost 90,000 euros (£78,000) in materials alone – will be auctioned on the car auction website www.themarket.co.uk on May 2, with all profits donated to charity.





Details include spinning pulleys on the front of the engine, a moving diamond-encrusted platinum gear stick and the glass windows – that involved smashing countless vases to find sections of glass with exactly the right curve.









Tags: ford escort, ford, ford scale model, ford escort gold, ford escort diamond

