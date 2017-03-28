Ford Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package launched in US

Ford Edge has a long tradition on the US market, but not so much experience on the European one. To increase the appeal of its SUV in the home market, Ford decided to offer a special edition called Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package.





This new addition to the SEL series offers a sportier look inside and out, and boasts features like a cloth interior and high-tech capabilities. It offers more choice in the Edge lineup, which includes SE, SEL, Titanium and Sport series.





The decision to offer a cloth interior on a higher series model that features more standard equipment and technology comes at the request of customers who reside in markets with more extreme weather conditions. Dallas averages more than 230 sunny days a year, and because cloth seating materials tend to be more comfortable in the heat, Edge sells about 5 percent more non-leather seats in Dallas than the national average. With the Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package, customers no longer have to choose between leather-bound comfort and technology.





The new Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package combines premium interior materials with available SEL features including SYNC 3 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, premium audio, rear camera and reverse sensing system. Additional available features include a panoramic vista roof, black roof rack side rails, navigation, blind spot monitoring system and hands-free power liftgate.





Powerful exterior styling on Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package can be combined with a standard twin-scroll 2.0-liter EcoBoost or optional 3.5-liter Ti-VCT V6 engine.









Tags: ford ford edge, ford edge sel sport appearance package, ford edge us, ford edge sel

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles