Ford Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package launched in US
28 March 2017 17:15:32
|Tweet
Ford Edge has a long tradition on the US market, but not so much experience on the European one. To increase the appeal of its SUV in the home market, Ford decided to offer a special edition called Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package.
This new addition to the SEL series offers a sportier look inside and out, and boasts features like a cloth interior and high-tech capabilities. It offers more choice in the Edge lineup, which includes SE, SEL, Titanium and Sport series.
The decision to offer a cloth interior on a higher series model that features more standard equipment and technology comes at the request of customers who reside in markets with more extreme weather conditions. Dallas averages more than 230 sunny days a year, and because cloth seating materials tend to be more comfortable in the heat, Edge sells about 5 percent more non-leather seats in Dallas than the national average. With the Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package, customers no longer have to choose between leather-bound comfort and technology.
The new Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package combines premium interior materials with available SEL features including SYNC 3 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, premium audio, rear camera and reverse sensing system. Additional available features include a panoramic vista roof, black roof rack side rails, navigation, blind spot monitoring system and hands-free power liftgate.
Powerful exterior styling on Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package can be combined with a standard twin-scroll 2.0-liter EcoBoost or optional 3.5-liter Ti-VCT V6 engine.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Ford F150 SVT LightningEngine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2000 Ford Focus FR200 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2009 Ford Focus RSEngine: Duratec RS Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs
2003 Ford Focus RS8 ConceptEngine: Aluminum Cammer V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2001 Ford Focus RS WRCEngine: Ford Zetec E Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Bugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one year
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...