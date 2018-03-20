Ford details its future US strategy

Very active on the European market and already regarded as an European manufacturer, Ford never forgets the American market, its origins and the cars that brought the company great success across the Ocean.





By 2020, Ford will offer North America’s freshest lineup among all full-line automakers, with its average showroom age dropping from 5.7 to 3.3 years as it replaces three-quarters of its lineup and adds four new trucks and SUVs.





Ford is going all-in on hybrids, offering customers more performance and capability yet serving as a hedge against higher gas prices. Part of Ford’s new strategy includes going all-in on hybrids to bring more capability to customers of our most popular and high-volume vehicles like F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Escape and Bronco.





Ford’s new hybrids will offer customers more space than today’s hybrids. On the F-150 Hybrid, Ford will lean in to capability, such as the low-end torque for extra pulling power and the fact it can serve as a mobile generator. Mustang Hybrid will be all about delivering V8-like performance with more low-end torque.





Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) represent more than a different powertrain – they represent a lifestyle change for consumers. Ford’s new performance battery electric utility arrives in 2020. It is the first of six electric vehicles coming by 2022 as part of the company’s $11 billion global electric vehicle investment.





All new Ford vehicles will have 4G LTE connectivity by the end of 2019.





Ford is also introducing Ford Co-Pilot360, a new driver-assist technology package with standard automatic emergency braking and helps protect from the front, rear and sides.





To continue building on its commercial vehicle leadership, Ford plans to:





- Debut a new Transit with 4G LTE connectivity, coming in 2019

- Extend production of its E-Series cutaway and stripped chassis into the 2020s

- Offer Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Alert System and more on future E-Series, F-650, F-750 and F59 chassis products









