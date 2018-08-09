Ford celebrates the 10 millionth Mustang produced

There is no mistery that Mustang is one of the most iconic and popular cars Ford has ever made. The muscle-car recently reached an important milestone: the production of its 10 millionth Mustang – America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years and the world’s best-selling sports car three years straight.





The 10 millionth Ford Mustang is a high-tech, 460 horsepower 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 six-speed manual convertible equipped with the latest driver assist technology and built at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan. The first serialised Mustang (VIN 001) produced in 1964 was the same colour and model with a three-speed manual transmission and 164 horsepower V8.





Ford is celebrating the milestone with employee celebrations at its Dearborn headquarters and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, U.S., including flyovers from three WWII-era P-51 Mustang fighter planes and Mustangs produced for more than five decades parading from Dearborn to Flat Rock, where the Mustang currently is manufactured.





Ford has sold over 7,000 in the UK since it first went on sale in 2016, and more than 38,000 Mustangs across Europe in the same period.





Last year, Mustang outsold the Porsche 911 in 13 European markets, including the U.K. and Spain. The leading five European markets for Mustang sales in 2017 were Germany, the U.K., France, Belgium, and Sweden. In 2017, Mustang GT was the best-selling V8 sports car in the UK, with over 1,500 sold.













Tags: ford, ford mustang, ford mustang record, ford mustang 10 millionth, mustang milestone

