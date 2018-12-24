Ford announces massive recall for F-150
24 December 2018 18:44:45
Ford F-150 is one of the best sold cars in the world. It is also the most popular vehicle sold in US over the last 30 years. But sometimes, even Ford F-150 units need to be recalled in order to correct some errors.
Ford is issuing a recall for select 2015-19 F-150 and 2017-19 Super Duty vehicles equipped with engine block heaters. Water and contaminants can intrude into the block heater cable’s splice connector causing corrosion and damage to the cable over time.
Prolonged corrosion in the cable splice connector can cause a short, make the engine block heater inoperable, and/or trip household breakers or GFCI-equipped outlets while the vehicle is parked and the block heater is plugged in.
The risk to safety only exists while the vehicle is parked and the block heater cable is plugged into an electrical outlet.
Ford is aware of three fires originating from the engine block heater cable splice connector, and minor property damage reported in one incident. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries tied to this.
Affected vehicles include:
- 2015-19 F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant between March 18, 2014 and Nov. 17, 2018 and at Kansas City Assembly Plant between Aug. 21, 2014 and Nov. 17, 2018
- 2017-19 Super Duty vehicles built at Ohio Assembly Plant between Feb. 5, 2016 and Nov. 17, 2018 and at Kentucky Truck Plant between Oct. 8, 2015 and Nov. 17, 2018
Dealers will inspect the engine block heater cable and replace it if it is damaged or corroded. If there are no signs of damage or corrosion, dealers will apply dielectric grease to the splice connector and reconnect. If a replacement cable is required but unavailable, the customer will receive an information sheet and will be notified via mail for a follow-up appointment once parts become available.
There are approximately 874,000 vehicles that are affected in North America, with 410,289 in the United States and federal territories and 463,793 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S45.
