Fisker EMotion details emerge
Fisker EMotion details emerge
16 June 2017 16:51:16
Fisker is one of the newest brands launched in the US and its main focus was on fuel efficient cars. After Henrik Fisker, the founder of the company, left, the brand was on the edge of bankruptcy. Now it's back on track and is ready to tackle Tesla with the new Fisker EMotion. And we already have the design specifications and teaser photos of their 2019 production vehicle, the Fisker EMotion. The EMotion delivers over 400-mile electric range and a top speed of 161 mph.
Fisker’s patented frontal crash structure exceeds current standards to protect all occupants. The cabin features a spacious interior with superior rear legroom. Large ultra-light carbon fiber and aluminum wheels, developed in conjunction with Dymag, reduce rotational mass by 40%, further improving electric range.
The Fisker EMotion has been proportioned to accommodate an advanced high-energy density, patent-pending battery pack and cooling system. It can be charged through the vehicle’s proprietary UltraCharger technology, charging over 100 miles in nine minutes.
The front end’s bright aluminum centerpiece houses a LIDAR system behind a tinted screen. Side mirrors conceal two cameras, which enable panoramic, 360-degree views to the driver.
Extreme aerodynamics include frontal, side, and rear carbon aero elements, as well as a low hood line surrounded by sculptural front fenders and a tapered green house with large sculptural rear fenders. The side DLO (Daylight Opening) is finished with a signature EMotion double-polished aluminum window molding. The rear end has a dramatic section with thin taillights, and an integrated lower carbon diffuser.
Fisker Service will provide its customers with a one-of-a-kind, white glove concierge service, providing Fisker owners a day “free of interruption” for routine maintenance and servicing.
