First video teaser with the upcoming BMW i8 Roadster
20 November 2017 14:54:07
BMW has published the fist video teaser with the upcoming BMW i8 Roadster. The second model in the i8 class will be officially unveiled on 29 November during the 2017 Los Angeles Motor Show.
The video was shoot in the Leipzig plant, the place where the new BMW i8 Roadster will be built. For now we don't have official info about the car but we do have some rumors.
According to some voices, the new BMW i8 Roadster will come with a revised hybrid system that will deliver a total of 420 horsepower while the battery will deliver 14 kWh. Alongside the new i8 Roadster, BMW will showcase during the LA Motor Show the new BMW i Vision Dynamics, the Mini Electric Concept and the brand-new BMW i3s.
Mini 1499 GT launched in UK
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Mazda Kai unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Brabus 900 is the ultimate package for the mighty Mercedes-Maybach S650
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
Every car manufacturer is moving from the classic handbrake to electronic ones. Every new car launched on the market comes with this improvement. But ...
Judas Priest Porsche 911 Turbo SE up for auction
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
