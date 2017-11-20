First video teaser with the upcoming BMW i8 Roadster

BMW has published the fist video teaser with the upcoming BMW i8 Roadster. The second model in the i8 class will be officially unveiled on 29 November during the 2017 Los Angeles Motor Show.





The video was shoot in the Leipzig plant, the place where the new BMW i8 Roadster will be built. For now we don't have official info about the car but we do have some rumors.





According to some voices, the new BMW i8 Roadster will come with a revised hybrid system that will deliver a total of 420 horsepower while the battery will deliver 14 kWh. Alongside the new i8 Roadster, BMW will showcase during the LA Motor Show the new BMW i Vision Dynamics, the Mini Electric Concept and the brand-new BMW i3s.

