First video teaser of the upcoming Audi A6

Audi has published the first video teaser of the new 2018 Audi A6 model. The new generation will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show the event that will kick off in March.





The 25-second video doesn't give us much details, but suggest we should stay tuned for the reveal of the new generation Audi A6. On the video you will get the chance to see the grille, the badges and some interior parts.





As you can imagine, the new generation Audi A6 will come with a design influenced by the A8 and A7 and it will also get some technologies seen for the first time on the above models.





The standard Audi A6 will come with four and six cylinder engines and we should also expect to see a hard core RS6.

