Home » News » Audi » First video teaser of the upcoming Audi A6

First video teaser of the upcoming Audi A6

26 February 2018 16:02:13

Audi has published the first video teaser of the new 2018 Audi A6 model. The new generation will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show the event that will kick off in March. 

The 25-second video doesn't give us much details, but suggest we should stay tuned for the reveal of the new generation Audi A6. On the video you will get the chance to see the grille, the badges and some interior parts.

As you can imagine, the new generation Audi A6 will come with a design influenced by the A8 and A7 and it will also get some technologies seen for the first time on the above models. 

The standard Audi A6 will come with four and six cylinder engines and we should also expect to see a hard core RS6.
 
 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. First teaser of the Toyota Auris Hybrid with a new engine

    First teaser of the Toyota Auris Hybrid with a new engine

  2. First official pictures and details of the Nissan Terra

    First official pictures and details of the Nissan Terra

  3. 100 million USD to develop a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio

    100 million USD to develop a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio

  4.  
  5. First teaser image of the new GMC Sierra

    First teaser image of the new GMC Sierra

  6. This is the biggest billboard in the world. And Ford EcoSport is the star

    This is the biggest billboard in the world. And Ford EcoSport is the star

  7. First video teaser of the upcoming Audi A6

    First video teaser of the upcoming Audi A6

Related Specs

  1. 2008 Audi RS6 Avant

    Engine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm

  2. 2006 Audi S6

    Engine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 3000-4000 rpm

  3. 2002 Audi RS6

    Engine: V8, Power: 450 kw / 5700-6400 bhp, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-5600 rpm

  4. 2004 Audi RS6 Avant Plus

    Engine: V8, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp @ 5700-6400 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-6000 rpm

  5. 2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-Line

    Engine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm

New Vehicles

Rolls Royce SUV to be called CullinanRolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...

Concept Cars

Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP ConceptKia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric ZoeRenault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...

Various News

Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLIIToyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...

Motorsports

David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of ChampionsDavid Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com