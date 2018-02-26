First video teaser of the upcoming Audi A6
26 February 2018 16:02:13
|Tweet
Audi has published the first video teaser of the new 2018 Audi A6 model. The new generation will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show the event that will kick off in March.
The 25-second video doesn't give us much details, but suggest we should stay tuned for the reveal of the new generation Audi A6. On the video you will get the chance to see the grille, the badges and some interior parts.
As you can imagine, the new generation Audi A6 will come with a design influenced by the A8 and A7 and it will also get some technologies seen for the first time on the above models.
The standard Audi A6 will come with four and six cylinder engines and we should also expect to see a hard core RS6.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
First teaser of the Toyota Auris Hybrid with a new engine
First official pictures and details of the Nissan Terra
100 million USD to develop a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio
-
First teaser image of the new GMC Sierra
This is the biggest billboard in the world. And Ford EcoSport is the star
First video teaser of the upcoming Audi A6
Related Specs
2008 Audi RS6 AvantEngine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm
2006 Audi S6Engine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 3000-4000 rpm
2002 Audi RS6Engine: V8, Power: 450 kw / 5700-6400 bhp, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-5600 rpm
2004 Audi RS6 Avant PlusEngine: V8, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp @ 5700-6400 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-6000 rpm
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
New Vehicles
Rolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Concept Cars
Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...
Various News
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
Motorsports
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...