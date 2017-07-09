First Tesla Model 3 example is out

Earlier this week, Elon Musk has announced that the production of the Model 3 will start by the weekend. And here is the great news. The first Tesla Model 3 unit is here!





The #1 car is marking the start of a new era of semi-affordable electric cars and it will be driven by...Elon Musk.





"Production unit 1 of Model 3 is now built and going through final checkout. Pics soon", said Elon Musk on Twitter.





Also Musk says that Tesla is planning a “handover party for (the) first 30 customer Model 3’s on the 28th”.





For now we don't have all the details about the Model 3 but we do know that on the performance side, the slowest version of the US-model will be able to run from stand still to 100 km/h in less than six seconds and will have an EPA-certified range of at least 215 miles.

Source: Tesla