First Tesla Model 3 example is out
9 July 2017 14:48:37
Earlier this week, Elon Musk has announced that the production of the Model 3 will start by the weekend. And here is the great news. The first Tesla Model 3 unit is here!
The #1 car is marking the start of a new era of semi-affordable electric cars and it will be driven by...Elon Musk.
"Production unit 1 of Model 3 is now built and going through final checkout. Pics soon", said Elon Musk on Twitter.
Also Musk says that Tesla is planning a “handover party for (the) first 30 customer Model 3’s on the 28th”.
For now we don't have all the details about the Model 3 but we do know that on the performance side, the slowest version of the US-model will be able to run from stand still to 100 km/h in less than six seconds and will have an EPA-certified range of at least 215 miles.
