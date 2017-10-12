First teaser with the Volkswagen Virtus, the budget sedan

A few years ago, rumors have emerged about a budget sedan made by Volkswagen. And now the rumors are real. This is the Volkswagen Virtus, a four door sedan which will be launched in Brazil in January 2018.





The first leaked image will come with a recognizable Volkswagen design. The exterior will carry more design elements seen on the current Polo.





Just like the new Polo, the Volkswagen Virtus will be based on the MQB-A0 platform but it will have a stretched wheelbase. The new Vitrus won't get the high-tech engines found on the Polo. The upcoming sedan will be sold with the 1.6 liter MSI petrol unit rated at 117 horsepower. More than that, the car will be available only in South America.

