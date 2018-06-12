First teaser video for the new generation Audi A1
12 June 2018 18:31:20
Audi has published the first teaser video for the new generation Audi A1 supermini model. The car is scheduled to debut this year during a special event in Barcelona.
Thanks to this first teaser video we have the chance to see that the new Audi A1 will get the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel and also a new infotainment system. The display was integrated in the center console while the climate control buttons are still physical ones.
According to our sources, the new Audi A1 will be based on the new Volkswagen Polo architecture and it will also borrow some engines from the German supermini model. As you can imagine, the decision to unveil the new Audi A1 in Barcelona is pretty simple.
The production of the new generation supermini model will be moved from Burssels to Seat's Martorell plant in Spain.
