Home » News » Volkswagen » First teaser picutre of the upcoming 2019 Volkswagen T-Cross SUV
First teaser picutre of the upcoming 2019 Volkswagen T-Cross SUV
3 July 2018 15:19:19
|Tweet
Volkswagen SUV family is about to expand thanks to a new baby-model. Its name is Volkswagen T-Cross and it is scheduled to debut later this year. Based on the concept with the same name which was unveiled in 2016 during the Geneva Motor Show, the new SUV will be based on the MQB platform.
According to the German car manufacturer, the new SUV will have 4.1 meters long and it will be put underneath the fresh T-Roc. Despite the size, Volkswagen sais the cabin will offer a “surprising amount of room”. The rear sear will be able to slide and in these conditions you will get more spare for passengers of for the cargo.
More than that, Volkswagen sais the new T-Cross will be the safest SUV in its class thanks to the standard safety tech like Front Assist and Lane Assist. The interior accessories will be taken from its bigger brothers and the same will be done with the powertrain options.
For now we don't know if the new T-Cross will be offered only with FWD or it will have a version with the AWD system.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1997 Volkswagen W12 ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo ConceptEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1998 Volkswagen W12 Roadster ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Renault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UK
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
Concept Cars
Polestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
Custom Cars
Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
Future Cars
Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Market News
McLaren celebrates 15.000 units produced
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Nissan Leaf scores 5 stars in EuroNCAP
EuroNCAP is taking very seriously the testing of its cars, with more stringent measures that lowered the overall points. Key to the new programme is the ...
EuroNCAP is taking very seriously the testing of its cars, with more stringent measures that lowered the overall points. Key to the new programme is the ...
Motorsports
Bentley Bentayga sets new world record at Pikes Peak
Volkswagen I.D. R wasn't the only car that broke a record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend. Bentley Bentayga also made history, of course in its ...
Volkswagen I.D. R wasn't the only car that broke a record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend. Bentley Bentayga also made history, of course in its ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...