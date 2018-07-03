First teaser picutre of the upcoming 2019 Volkswagen T-Cross SUV

Volkswagen SUV family is about to expand thanks to a new baby-model. Its name is Volkswagen T-Cross and it is scheduled to debut later this year. Based on the concept with the same name which was unveiled in 2016 during the Geneva Motor Show, the new SUV will be based on the MQB platform.





According to the German car manufacturer, the new SUV will have 4.1 meters long and it will be put underneath the fresh T-Roc. Despite the size, Volkswagen sais the cabin will offer a “surprising amount of room”. The rear sear will be able to slide and in these conditions you will get more spare for passengers of for the cargo.





More than that, Volkswagen sais the new T-Cross will be the safest SUV in its class thanks to the standard safety tech like Front Assist and Lane Assist. The interior accessories will be taken from its bigger brothers and the same will be done with the powertrain options.





For now we don't know if the new T-Cross will be offered only with FWD or it will have a version with the AWD system.

