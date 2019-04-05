First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45

Mercedes-AMG will soon launch a new generation AMG A45. The Hot Hatch will come with massive exterior and interior modifications and also with a higly revised engine.





In order to be kind with the fans, the Mercedes-AMG guys decided to publish some pictures with the upcoming AMG A45 Hot Hatch. As you can imagine, all the images were made during the testing season which means the cars are all covered in camouflage.





As we know for now, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 will come with a newly developed 2.0 liter petrol unit which will be able to deliver more than 400 horsepower.





The engine will be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission with double-clutch technology and the power will be sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive system. Also, according to a Mercedes-AMG official, the car will come with a special Drift Mode.

