First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45
5 April 2019 12:02:41
Mercedes-AMG will soon launch a new generation AMG A45. The Hot Hatch will come with massive exterior and interior modifications and also with a higly revised engine.
In order to be kind with the fans, the Mercedes-AMG guys decided to publish some pictures with the upcoming AMG A45 Hot Hatch. As you can imagine, all the images were made during the testing season which means the cars are all covered in camouflage.
As we know for now, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 will come with a newly developed 2.0 liter petrol unit which will be able to deliver more than 400 horsepower.
The engine will be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission with double-clutch technology and the power will be sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive system. Also, according to a Mercedes-AMG official, the car will come with a special Drift Mode.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
After we saw the fantastic Chiron built entirely out of Lego bricks, another fantastic supercar joins the range of full scale models. ...
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...
