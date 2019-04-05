Home » News » Mercedes » First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45

First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45

5 April 2019 12:02:41

Mercedes-AMG will soon launch a new generation AMG A45. The Hot Hatch will come with massive exterior and interior modifications and also with a higly revised engine. 

In order to be kind with the fans, the Mercedes-AMG guys decided to publish some pictures with the upcoming AMG A45 Hot Hatch. As you can imagine, all the images were made during the testing season which means the cars are all covered in camouflage.

First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45
First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 Photos
As we know for now, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 will come with a newly developed 2.0 liter petrol unit which will be able to deliver more than 400 horsepower.

The engine will be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission with double-clutch technology and the power will be sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive system. Also, according to a Mercedes-AMG official, the car will come with a special Drift Mode. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 Photos (5 photos)
  • First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45
  • First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45
  • First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45
  • First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ford Explorer is now available in Europe with a PHEV system that deliver 450 HP

    Ford Explorer is now available in Europe with a PHEV system that deliver 450 HP

  2. Ford teases new Puma crossover

    Ford teases new Puma crossover

  3. First design sketch of the upcoming Volkswagen ID Roomzz

    First design sketch of the upcoming Volkswagen ID Roomzz

  4.  
  5. First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45

    First teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45

  6. Mercedes-Benz GLB, teased for the first time

    Mercedes-Benz GLB, teased for the first time

  7. Upcoming McLaren Grand Tourer teased with some camouflaged pictures

    Upcoming McLaren Grand Tourer teased with some camouflaged pictures

Related Specs

  1. 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A

  2. 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG

    Engine: V8, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhp @ 5850 rpm, Torque: 409.5 nm / 302.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 1914 Mercedes 115HP 4.5 Grand Prix

    Engine: Water-Cooled, M93654, Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 3200 rpmN/A

  4. 1922 Mercedes 6/40/65HP Rennwagen

    Engine: Water Cooled, M 65134, Inline-4, Power: 48.5 kw / 65 bhp @ 4000 rpmN/A

  5. 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 E AMG Hammer

    Engine: M117 V8 w/AMG Cylinder Head, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 566 nm / 417.5 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept carVolkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor ShowHyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...

Market News

Opel to return to Russian marketOpel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...

Gadgets

Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devicesVolvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...

Various News

McLaren Senna made entirely out of Lego bricksMcLaren Senna made entirely out of Lego bricks
After we saw the fantastic Chiron built entirely out of Lego bricks, another fantastic supercar joins the range of full scale models. ...

Motorsports

McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing carMcLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...

Videos

VIDEO: BMW iNext prototype spied during winter testingVIDEO: BMW iNext prototype spied during winter testing
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...
Copyright CarSession.com