First teaser pictures with the all-new Skoda Kodiaq RS

12 June 2018 18:35:56

A few months ago, Skoda announced that it will come on the market with some new RS models. Few days after that announcement, a couple of insiders told that Skoda is working on a Kodiaq RS model.

And now is the moment of truth: Skoda is currently testing the Kodiaq RS at the Nurburgring. The frist teaser pictures were released on social media and some of the are with Sabine Schmitz, the Queen of Nurburgring. 

 
Alongside the pictures, the Czech car manufacturer also published a shot video with the new car. According to our sources, the new Kodiaq RS will be available in standard with an all-wheel drive system. 
 
But if you are looking for extreme performance, than you'll have to search in another place cause the Kodiaq RS won't be available with a petrol engine. Under the hood, the car will hide a 2.0 liter TDI twin-turbo diesel engine which is good for 240 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque.
 
 
 

