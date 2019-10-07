Home » News » Aston Martin » First teaser pictures of the upcoming Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
First teaser pictures of the upcoming Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
7 October 2019 12:58:01
Aston Martin is doing the final preps in order to unveil the all-new Vantage Roadster. According to some officials, the car will be unveiled before the end of this year.
Until than, the British car manufacturer has decided to publish some teaser pictures with the new model. As you already know, the new Vantage Roadster will switch from a fixed hardtop to an electrically retractable soft top.
As you can imagine, the new Vantage Roadster will come with the same V8 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine as you can find in the Coupe version. It will deliver 503 horsepower and 685 Nm peak of torque.
In the Coupe, the engine is able to push the car from not to 100 km/h in just 3,5 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 315 km/h. In the Roadster version we might see some slightly slower performances.
