First teaser picture with the upcoming Hyundai Santa Fe

First teaser picture with the upcoming Hyundai Santa Fe

25 January 2018 18:09:32

Hyundai has published the first teaser picture with the upcoming Hyundai Santa Fe. The fourth generation will be shown during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, in early March. 

The fourth generation Santa Fe continues the model’s global success story. The first Santa Fe was launched in 2001 and is the foundation of Hyundai Motor’s SUV credibility.

First teaser picture with the upcoming Hyundai Santa Fe
According to the press release, the fourth generation Hyundai Santa Fe will get a comprehensive package of Hyundai’s latest active safety features under the Smart Sense technology umbrella. 

The new model will come with Rear Occupant Alert which monitors the rear seats to detect passengers and alerts the driver when leaving the car. Also, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe will feature a revised version of the Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning. The new one has an automated braking function. To avoid the risk of collision when reversing out of narrow areas with limited visibility, the system warns the driver and applies the brakes automatically.

With all the details about the new generation Hyundai Santa Fe we will come after the official unveiling. 








