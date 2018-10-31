Home » News » Volkswagen » First teaser picture of the upcoming Volkswagen pickup concept car

First teaser picture of the upcoming Volkswagen pickup concept car

31 October 2018 15:44:06

Volkswagen has big plans in all its markets. A few days ago, the German car manufacturer announced that it will come with 5 new SUVs in the next year in China, USA and Europe. Now, the German car manufacturer is coming with a good news for the Brazilian market.

According to Volkswagen, during the São Paulo International Motor Show on 6 November, the German car manufacturer fans will celebrate the world premiere of an extraordinary pickup concept. 

Volkswagen said this new pickup will fuse the eatures of a digitally networked SUV and the versatility of a consistently well-thought-out pickup to form a new, urban-oriented vehicle. Also, the concept car will be positioned below the mighty Amarok, and it will be based on a shorter version of the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Mercedes GLE UK pricing announced

    2019 Mercedes GLE UK pricing announced

  2. Jaguar F-Pace Chequered Flag edition

    Jaguar F-Pace Chequered Flag edition

  3. Hyundai and Kia to launch solar roof on their future cars

    Hyundai and Kia to launch solar roof on their future cars

  4.  
  5. Lincoln Black Label Navigator created for Jay Leno

    Lincoln Black Label Navigator created for Jay Leno

  6. Mercedes-AMG A35 - price info

    Mercedes-AMG A35 - price info

  7. First teaser picture of the upcoming Volkswagen pickup concept car

    First teaser picture of the upcoming Volkswagen pickup concept car

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre Concept

    Engine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs

  2. 2000 Volkswagen AAC Concept

    Engine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm

  3. 2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune Concept

    Engine: V5N/AN/A

  4. 2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  5. 2003 Volkswagen Concept R

    Engine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Mercedes GLC F-Cell is close to productionMercedes GLC F-Cell is close to production
Mercedes is playing the eco mobility game on two fronts. Beside the new EQ range, which will launch its first production vehicle next year, Mercedes had ...

Custom Cars

Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HPHennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...

Future Cars

Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybridsPeugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...

Market News

Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...

Gadgets

Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materialsAston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials
Every major manufacturer looks to establish some stron partnerships with its suppliers. The stake is even more important for supercar manufacturers, who ...

Various News

Ford GT production increased to 1350 unitsFord GT production increased to 1350 units
Everyone knows how difficult was to buy a new generation Ford GT, because of the limited production initially announced by Ford. But due to increased ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reavealAudi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Copyright CarSession.com