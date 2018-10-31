Home » News » Volkswagen » First teaser picture of the upcoming Volkswagen pickup concept car
First teaser picture of the upcoming Volkswagen pickup concept car
31 October 2018 15:44:06
Volkswagen has big plans in all its markets. A few days ago, the German car manufacturer announced that it will come with 5 new SUVs in the next year in China, USA and Europe. Now, the German car manufacturer is coming with a good news for the Brazilian market.
According to Volkswagen, during the São Paulo International Motor Show on 6 November, the German car manufacturer fans will celebrate the world premiere of an extraordinary pickup concept.
Volkswagen said this new pickup will fuse the eatures of a digitally networked SUV and the versatility of a consistently well-thought-out pickup to form a new, urban-oriented vehicle. Also, the concept car will be positioned below the mighty Amarok, and it will be based on a shorter version of the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform.
