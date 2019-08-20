First teaser picture of the McLaren Speedster
20 August 2019 08:25:50
McLaren has a big plan for it's fans. We don't know the official name of the car (Speedster is called by some rumors), but we don know it will be part of the Ultimate Series, just like Senna and Seedtail.
Today, the guys from McLaren have published the first picture teaser with the upcoming Speedster. According to the British car manufacturer officials, the car will be a two-seat, open cockpit roadster which was focused on the exhilaration of pure, open-top driving.
The plan is to unveil the car in 2020, while the production will also start later next year. The upcoming McLaren Speedster will be the lightest of all McLarens built until now and it will be based on some carbon fiber architecture.
According to the guys from McLaren, the new Speedster will be produced in just 399 units.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
