First teaser picture of the McLaren Speedster

McLaren has a big plan for it's fans. We don't know the official name of the car (Speedster is called by some rumors), but we don know it will be part of the Ultimate Series, just like Senna and Seedtail.





Today, the guys from McLaren have published the first picture teaser with the upcoming Speedster. According to the British car manufacturer officials, the car will be a two-seat, open cockpit roadster which was focused on the exhilaration of pure, open-top driving.





The plan is to unveil the car in 2020, while the production will also start later next year. The upcoming McLaren Speedster will be the lightest of all McLarens built until now and it will be based on some carbon fiber architecture.





According to the guys from McLaren, the new Speedster will be produced in just 399 units.

