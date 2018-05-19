First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era

BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. The company’s new technology flagship incorporates all major strategic areas of innovation in a road-ready vehicle.





“The iNEXT project is our building kit for the future. It will benefit the entire company and all our brands. For the first time, we are combining all key technologies for future mobility in one vehicle. The iNEXT is fully electric, fully connected and also offers highly automated driving. Today, we gave our shareholders a very first glimpse of the design of the BMW iNEXT. Later this year, we will be presenting the BMW iNEXT as a Vision Vehicle”, said Harald Kruger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW.





The concept car BMW iNext will be showcase in 2019 while the production model will be available, as we previously said, in 2021. The car will be all-electric and will feature a lot of semi-autonomous technology.

