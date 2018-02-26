First teaser of the Toyota Auris Hybrid with a new engine
26 February 2018 16:09:59
Toyota has published a shadowy teaser picture with a the new generation Toyota Auris Hybrid. The car appears to have full LED headlights and taillights and also a contrasting roof.
Also, the new Auris Hybrid will come with a brand-new engine. We are talking about a 2.0 liter unit which will replace the old 1.8 liter. This new gasoline four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine has a more efficient combustion process and also comes with a vairable control systems.
The engine will have more horsepower and torque and will also meet the new and more stringent exhaust regulations. According to Toyota, the new 2.0 liter unit will deliver 169 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 205 Nm from 4,800 rpm. On the hybrid powertrain, the unit will be rated at 144 horsepower and 180 Nm.
According to the same press release, Toyota will also come with a new six-speed transmission. It is lighter and shorter than the current one and it can handle up to 280 Nm peak of torque.
