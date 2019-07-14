First teaser of the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Mitsubishi published a teaser picture with the upcoming 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.





We are speaking about a new SUV which will be unveiled in Thailand on July 25. According to the car manufacturer, the new model will come with further improvements to its design, convenience, comfort, and quality.”





The Pajero Sport could also return to the European market with this new facelift version. There is no confirmation yet but we do expect to see some modifications on the Japanese portfolio in Europe judging by the SUV appetite.





“As befits a model bearing the name, it has venerable off-road performance, durability, reliability, and safety, while providing stylish design as well as comfort,” Mitsubishi explains in the short press release.

