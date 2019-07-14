Home » News » Miscellaneous » First teaser of the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

First teaser of the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

14 July 2019 13:15:06

Mitsubishi published a teaser picture with the upcoming 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. 

We are speaking about a new SUV which will be unveiled in Thailand on July 25. According to the car manufacturer, the new model will come with further improvements to its design, convenience, comfort, and quality.”

First teaser of the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
The Pajero Sport could also return to the European market with this new facelift version. There is no confirmation yet but we do expect to see some modifications on the Japanese portfolio in Europe judging by the SUV appetite. 

“As befits a model bearing the name, it has venerable off-road performance, durability, reliability, and safety, while providing stylish design as well as comfort,” Mitsubishi explains in the short press release.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Miscellaneous, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition available in UK

    Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition available in UK

  2. Citroen C5 Aircross reaches 50.000 orders

    Citroen C5 Aircross reaches 50.000 orders

  3. 2020 Acura MDX and MDX Hybrid US pricing announced

    2020 Acura MDX and MDX Hybrid US pricing announced

  4.  
  5. Ssangyong Tivoli LE special edition available in UK

    Ssangyong Tivoli LE special edition available in UK

  6. Peugeot 108 and 108 TOP offered with a pair of sunglasses

    Peugeot 108 and 108 TOP offered with a pair of sunglasses

  7. 2020 Honda Insight available in the US

    2020 Honda Insight available in the US

Related Specs

  1. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  2. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  3. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  4. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

  5. 2006 YES Roadster 3.2 Turbo

    Engine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M modelsBMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Bentley to unveil a special model this JulyBentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...

Market News

General Motor restructuring process detailedGeneral Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...

Gadgets

Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving carVolvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...

Various News

Rumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel driveRumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel drive
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...

Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updatesMercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...

Videos

Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
Copyright CarSession.com