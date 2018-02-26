Home » News » GMC » First teaser image of the new GMC Sierra

First teaser image of the new GMC Sierra

26 February 2018 16:05:24

GMC has published the first teaser image of the upcoming 2019 GMC Sierra model. On the official picture we have the chance to see the headlights signature lights (C-shaped LED DRLs). 

As you already know, the new 2019 GMC Sierra will be launched on March 1st during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. The new model will share some technological parts with the Chevrolet Silverado. 

On the engine side, the model will be offered with a 5.3 liter V8, a 6.2 liter V8 or a new 3.0 liter inline-six cylinder diesel. The later one will be available with two or four wheel drive. The base 2019 GMC Sierra is likely to get the six-speed transmission while the 10-speed automatic gearbox will be offered only on higher trim levels. 

