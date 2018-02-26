First teaser image of the new GMC Sierra
26 February 2018 16:05:24
GMC has published the first teaser image of the upcoming 2019 GMC Sierra model. On the official picture we have the chance to see the headlights signature lights (C-shaped LED DRLs).
As you already know, the new 2019 GMC Sierra will be launched on March 1st during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. The new model will share some technological parts with the Chevrolet Silverado.
On the engine side, the model will be offered with a 5.3 liter V8, a 6.2 liter V8 or a new 3.0 liter inline-six cylinder diesel. The later one will be available with two or four wheel drive. The base 2019 GMC Sierra is likely to get the six-speed transmission while the 10-speed automatic gearbox will be offered only on higher trim levels.
Rolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
